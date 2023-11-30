Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $8.21 Million in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 601,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,210,000. Magnite makes up 1.1% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.44% of Magnite as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Magnite by 35.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGNI stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $8.11. 200,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,225. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.30 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. Research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $46,709.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

