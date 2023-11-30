Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $9.23 Million in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,232,000. DoubleVerify comprises approximately 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of DoubleVerify at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 36.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,111,000 after purchasing an additional 297,072 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 87,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,899,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,742,000 after acquiring an additional 362,948 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 104.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 241.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 541,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,087. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DV. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $313,446.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,732.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $313,446.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,101,732.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $266,406.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,191.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,560. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

