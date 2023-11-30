Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $7.59 Million Investment in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 276,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.15% of Livent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Livent by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 7.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Livent Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,358. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

