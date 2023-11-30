Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 520,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,000. Harmonic makes up 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Harmonic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 582.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.11. 293,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.63 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Harmonic from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

