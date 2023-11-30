Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 15,350 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries makes up 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.13% of Chart Industries worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 59.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.64.

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE:GTLS traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.34. The stock had a trading volume of 94,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -84.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.