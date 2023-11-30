Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 2,360 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for about 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $78,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,920,000 after purchasing an additional 566,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 778,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,559,000 after purchasing an additional 140,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,050,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,770,000 after purchasing an additional 139,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $1,273,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,886 shares in the company, valued at $89,588,935.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $187.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded up $3.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.96. 77,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.92. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.25 and a 52-week high of $176.16. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.