Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 255,195 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 164.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,195 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Integral Ad Science worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $473,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IAS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.58. 85,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,092. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $116,390.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,079.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IAS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Macquarie began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Integral Ad Science from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAS

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.