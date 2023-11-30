Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 255,195 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 164.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,195 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Integral Ad Science worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $473,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Integral Ad Science Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of IAS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.58. 85,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,092. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31.
Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science
In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $116,390.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,079.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IAS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Macquarie began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Integral Ad Science from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAS
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Integral Ad Science
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- A 15% gain in store for Five Below after rosy holiday outlook
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.