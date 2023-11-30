Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Onto Innovation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth $78,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,969,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 197,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.18. The company had a trading volume of 52,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,402. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.70. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $147.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONTO

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $882,464.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,855.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,763 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.