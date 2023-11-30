Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 125,355 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.25% of Abercrombie & Fitch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 48,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ANF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.80. 238,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

