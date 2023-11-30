Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 334,430 Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 334,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Sovos Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 67.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,125,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,883,000 after purchasing an additional 698,905 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,011,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,233,000 after buying an additional 685,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after acquiring an additional 629,913 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Sovos Brands stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.92. 202,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,799. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.73 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOVO shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sovos Brands

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $112,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,979,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,604,015.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sovos Brands

(Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.