Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 74,395 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Shake Shack as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHAK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Shake Shack stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $60.52. 77,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,929. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,509.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

