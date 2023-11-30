Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,975 shares during the period. Meritage Homes accounts for about 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.18% of Meritage Homes worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 36.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 183.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $140.52. The company had a trading volume of 32,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,662. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $82.26 and a 1 year high of $152.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

