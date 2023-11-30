Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTHFree Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,975 shares during the period. Meritage Homes accounts for about 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.18% of Meritage Homes worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 36.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 183.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $140.52. The company had a trading volume of 32,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,662. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $82.26 and a 1 year high of $152.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

