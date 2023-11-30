Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,860 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.06% of Iridium Communications worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.48. 105,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,502. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is -288.87%.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

