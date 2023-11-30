Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 79.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE PWR traded up $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $188.27. 369,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,477. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $212.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.