Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 22,215 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,215 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Penumbra by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $833,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $159,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,871.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total transaction of $2,086,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $159,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,029,871.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,664,240 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.25.

Penumbra Stock Performance

PEN traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.71. The stock had a trading volume of 57,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,735. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.93 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 220.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

