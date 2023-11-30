Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 26,405 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,405 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AIT stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $157.24. 26,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.94 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.37.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,719.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

