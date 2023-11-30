Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 30,325 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,325 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.37. 526,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,645. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $112.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day moving average is $95.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,769.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,672 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

