Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 31,670 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,670 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Boot Barn worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOOT. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 463.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $73.04. 131,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,283. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.37. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

