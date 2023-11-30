Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 420 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.07% of Toll Brothers worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 32.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 34,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,870 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5,629.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 360,048 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 50.8% in the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Toll Brothers by 180.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,594. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $87.12. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Read More

