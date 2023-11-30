Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 9,110 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,212,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,792,000 after purchasing an additional 278,703 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,182.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,972,000 after buying an additional 2,022,694 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.28. 110,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,521. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $52.09.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

