Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $4.92 Million Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,061,000 after acquiring an additional 353,032 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,937,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,626,000 after purchasing an additional 308,741 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,346,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,929,000 after purchasing an additional 97,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after buying an additional 224,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,692,000 after buying an additional 82,953 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.61. 152,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,875. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.30, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,838.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,838.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at $364,653,450.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,086 shares of company stock worth $10,592,409. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

