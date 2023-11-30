Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 184,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 134,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 55,065 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 388,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 70,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at $3,893,493,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,254. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -11.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

