Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 136,530 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,168,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Summit Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,044,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,978,000 after acquiring an additional 485,086 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.
Summit Materials Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of SUM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 105,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,660. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
SUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.
