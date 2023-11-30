Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Position Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.52% of Lithia Motors worth $43,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,406,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,152,000 after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 102.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 676,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,703,000 after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.63. The company had a trading volume of 24,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,516. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.23 and its 200-day moving average is $280.76.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.89.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

