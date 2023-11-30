Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $102,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after acquiring an additional 862,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,371,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,744,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,195,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,696,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE LYV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.82. The company had a trading volume of 118,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,894. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $101.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average of $85.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

