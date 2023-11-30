Madrone Capital Partners, Llc Sells 95,503 Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Madrone Capital Partners, Llc sold 95,503 shares of View stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $117,468.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,322 shares in the company, valued at $402,606.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Madrone Capital Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 27th, Madrone Capital Partners, Llc sold 19,313 shares of View stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $33,411.49.
- On Tuesday, November 21st, Madrone Capital Partners, Llc sold 9,331 shares of View stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $19,128.55.
Shares of View stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. View, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.26.
View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.
