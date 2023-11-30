Madrone Capital Partners, Llc Sells 95,503 Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Madrone Capital Partners, Llc sold 95,503 shares of View stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $117,468.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,322 shares in the company, valued at $402,606.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Madrone Capital Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Madrone Capital Partners, Llc sold 19,313 shares of View stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $33,411.49.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Madrone Capital Partners, Llc sold 9,331 shares of View stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $19,128.55.

Shares of View stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. View, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in View by 8.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,216,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in View by 34.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,164,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in View by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,106,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 521,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in View by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,205,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 118,265 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in View by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 2,909,069 shares during the period.

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

