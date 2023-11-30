MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.39.

MAG Silver Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.11. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $17.02.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 817.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 91,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 81,791 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

See Also

