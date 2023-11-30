Mark Crawford Acquires 10,582 Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) insider Mark Crawford acquired 10,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £19,999.98 ($25,262.07).

Mark Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Mark Crawford purchased 44 shares of Team17 Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($188.96).

Team17 Group Trading Down 4.4 %

TM17 opened at GBX 174 ($2.20) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of £253.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,242.86, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 272.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.80. Team17 Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 170 ($2.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 490 ($6.19).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.21) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

