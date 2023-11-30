Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.7% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $40,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 526,776 shares of company stock worth $203,324,851 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $412.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $386.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $394.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $336.43 and a 1-year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.