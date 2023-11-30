Max H. Mitchell Sells 21,502 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Stock

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42. Crane NXT, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 13.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXT. CWM LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. Its advanced micro-optics technology for securing physical products, and its electronic equipment and associated software leverages proprietary core capabilities with detection and sensing technologies.

