Max H. Mitchell Sells 22,542 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Crane Stock Performance

CR opened at $104.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $110.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CR. Bank of America reduced their target price on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth $2,997,000. JS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crane by 98.0% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,536,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth $21,302,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crane by 12.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 225,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 143.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 68,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

