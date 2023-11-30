Michelle Zatlyn Sells 12,820 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $978,807.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,074,520.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $938,552.20.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $819,198.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $794,840.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $747,149.60.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $773,558.80.

Cloudflare Trading Up 5.1 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.99. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,596 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Cloudflare by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,677 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.