Michelle Zatlyn Sells 12,820 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $938,552.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,290,054.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $978,807.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $819,198.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $794,840.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $747,149.60.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $773,558.80.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,888 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $124,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

