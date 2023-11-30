Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,668 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.26.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.