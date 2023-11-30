Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,405 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $111,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

