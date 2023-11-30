MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 23,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the average daily volume of 1,056 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,357,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,357,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,654 shares of company stock worth $117,614,276. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 101,056.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,767 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MongoDB by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $89,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.74.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $420.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of -121.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.95 and its 200 day moving average is $366.81. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $137.70 and a 52 week high of $439.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

