Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $362.96. 154,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,398. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $272.70 and a one year high of $368.67. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.24 and a 200 day moving average of $334.41.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total transaction of $893,034.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,378,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total value of $893,034.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,378,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,833. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.54.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

