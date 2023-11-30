Morgan Stanley Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $290.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $278.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.39.

Salesforce stock traded up $15.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.68. 9,068,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.69 and its 200 day moving average is $213.25. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $252.50. The company has a market capitalization of $239.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $3,378,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,786,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,140,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $274,162.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $22,325,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $3,378,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,786,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,140,306.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 669,390 shares of company stock valued at $141,474,603. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

