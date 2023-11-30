Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Murphy USA worth $151,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 70.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $364.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $382.04.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MUSA

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.