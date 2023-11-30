National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in National Presto Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in National Presto Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in National Presto Industries by 74.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Presto Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NPK opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.60. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.59.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.14 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

