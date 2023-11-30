Natixis Acquires 10,262 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Natixis increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.05% of Albertsons Companies worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $1,273,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $13,327,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

