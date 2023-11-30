Natixis Acquires 50,218 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Natixis increased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 1,207.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,218 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Seagen were worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $281,065,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 836.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 850,697 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 76.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,069,000 after purchasing an additional 685,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,061,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $213.66 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $217.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.03.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $5,984,258 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

