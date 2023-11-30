Natixis Acquires 86,218 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Natixis increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 251.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,218 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $785,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 225,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,747,000 after buying an additional 76,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,003 shares of company stock worth $436,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

