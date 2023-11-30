Natixis Grows Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2,132.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $461.95 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $472.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $431.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

