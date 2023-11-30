Natixis Has $7.97 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Natixis lowered its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,215 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 1.07% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 94,926 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter worth $1,770,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter worth $418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1,006.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $30.84.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

