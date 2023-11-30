Natixis Invests $7.53 Million in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 342,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.11% of Brixmor Property Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.