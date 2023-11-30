Natixis Invests $8.33 Million in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Natixis purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 261,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,000. Natixis owned approximately 2.34% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

EWI opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. The company has a market cap of $368.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $33.67.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

