Natixis Makes New Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Natixis bought a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 191,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.11% of Catalent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Catalent by 10.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 337,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 32,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,918,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,883,000 after purchasing an additional 603,729 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of CTLT opened at $39.39 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Catalent



Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

