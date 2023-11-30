Natixis Purchases 166,900 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Natixis grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AB. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AB opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.29.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 117.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.31.

AllianceBernstein Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

