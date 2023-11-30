Natixis Purchases Shares of 382,395 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 382,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Down 0.6 %

AES stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Insider Transactions at AES

In other AES news, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,806.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AES



The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

